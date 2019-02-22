

CTV Kitchener





Police have located suspicious waste containers in Brantford, similar to multiple items found earlier in February.

County of Brant OPP were called to Cleaver Road on Feb. 20 around 3 p.m. to reports of unknown waste materials.

The items included plastic gas containers, pales, and water containers all wrapped in heavy plastic bags.

Police believe this and other dumping sites may contain waste from illegal drug labs.

OPP are warning the people of Brantford to be on the lookout, not to move or open any containers, and contact them immediately.

There have now been reportedly six suspicious waste dumpings in Brantford and Brant County within the last month.