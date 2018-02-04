Featured
More snow Sunday, followed by falling temperatures
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 12:30PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 4, 2018 7:43PM EST
Southern Ontario got another blast of winter weather this weekend.
After approximately 10 centimetres of snow on Saturday, another 5-10 centimetres of the white stuff fell on Sunday.
Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement for all areas between Windsor and as far north as Haliburton. That was cancelled around 6 p.m. Sunday.
Both Kitchener and Waterloo have issued on street parking bans.
Any vehicles parked on Kitchener’s streets after midnight Sunday will be ticketed or towed.
Waterloo’s parking ban starts at 2:30 a.m. and ends at 6 a.m.