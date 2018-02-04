

CTV Kitchener





Southern Ontario got another blast of winter weather this weekend.

After approximately 10 centimetres of snow on Saturday, another 5-10 centimetres of the white stuff fell on Sunday.

Environment Canada had issued a special weather statement for all areas between Windsor and as far north as Haliburton. That was cancelled around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Both Kitchener and Waterloo have issued on street parking bans.

Any vehicles parked on Kitchener’s streets after midnight Sunday will be ticketed or towed.

Waterloo’s parking ban starts at 2:30 a.m. and ends at 6 a.m.