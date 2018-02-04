

CTV Kitchener





Don’t put away your shovels just yet.

Environment Canada says we can expect another 5 to 10 centimetres of snow this afternoon, tapering off by the evening.

A special weather statement has been issued for all of southern Ontario, from Windsor to as far north as Haliburton, including: Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Goderich, Listowel, and Stratford.

The agency also says an Arctic cold front will sweep across the province, bringing with it a sudden drop in temperature that could make snow-covered roads slippery.

A snow event has been declared in Kitchener. Any vehicles parked on city streets after midnight Sunday will be ticketed or towed. The parking ban remains in effect for 24 hours.