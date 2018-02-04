Featured
More snow, slippery roads expected Sunday
CTV Kitchener
Published Sunday, February 4, 2018 12:30PM EST
Last Updated Sunday, February 4, 2018 12:38PM EST
Don’t put away your shovels just yet.
Environment Canada says we can expect another 5 to 10 centimetres of snow this afternoon, tapering off by the evening.
A special weather statement has been issued for all of southern Ontario, from Windsor to as far north as Haliburton, including: Waterloo Region, Guelph, Mount Forest, Brantford, Woodstock, Goderich, Listowel, and Stratford.
The agency also says an Arctic cold front will sweep across the province, bringing with it a sudden drop in temperature that could make snow-covered roads slippery.
A snow event has been declared in Kitchener. Any vehicles parked on city streets after midnight Sunday will be ticketed or towed. The parking ban remains in effect for 24 hours.