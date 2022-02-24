More snow on the way for southwestern Ontario

Environment Canada says snow could cause problems on the Friday morning commute.

The weather agency issued a travel advisory for most of southwestern Ontario, stretching from Windsor to Ottawa.

The snow is expected to start Thursday night and continue into Friday morning.

The agency says it could be heavy at times, with a total accumulation of five to 10 centimetres.

Environment Canada warns that blowing snow could impact visibility on the roads, and drivers should prepare for hazardous driving conditions.