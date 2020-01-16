KITCHENER -- Keep those shovels handy!

Environment Canada says more snow is headed for southwestern Ontario.

Snow squall warnings have been issued for Stratford, Mitchell, Wingham, Goderich, Huron and Perth Counties.

The agency says between 10 and 15 centimetres of the white stuff is expected, along with strong wind gusts of up to 60 km/h.

That heavy, blowing snow could accumulate quickly and reduce visibility on the roads.

However the squalls should weaken throughout the evening north of Goderich but further south they’ll persist into early Friday.

Environment Canada also says that southern Ontario will see “significant” snowfall starting on Saturday.

Waterloo, Kitchener, Cambridge, Guelph, Mount Forest, Arthur, Stratford, Listowel, Goderich, and Wingham could get between 15 and 20 centimetres of snow.

The agency says there will also be strong winds, gusting up to 60 km/h.

But that’s not all.

They say it’s possible that residents could see a brief period of rain late Saturday before it turns into flurries during the overnight.

The same system is also expected to bring 10 to 15 centimetres of snow to Brantford, Woodstock and Norfolk and winds could range from 60 km/h to 90 km/h.

Environment Canada says those areas will also see rain late Saturday but it will ease into light flurries by night.