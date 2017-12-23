

CTV Kitchener





It will be white Christmas in Waterloo Region.

Environment Canada says a low pressure system will sweep south of the Great Lakes Sunday, bringing with it another round of snow.

Southwestern Ontario will get 5 to 10 centimeters of snow on Christmas Eve.

Areas closer to Lake Ontario could get up to 15 centimeters of the white stuff.

It’s expected to start in the afternoon, with the bulk of the snow falling Sunday night.

Environment Canada says the snow could make travelling on Christmas Day challenging.