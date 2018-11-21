

CTV Kitchener





The weekend is expected to be mild, but not before snowfalls as high as 10 centimetres hit Waterloo Region on Wednesday.

Environment Canada issued a weather advisory for Kitchener-Cambridge-Region of Waterloo on Nov. 21 at around 11 a.m..

The advisory covered Guelph-Erin-Southern Wellington County and Mount Forest-Arthur-Northern Wellington County, as well.

“Lake effect flurries and brief snow squalls will dump fresh snow across the region this afternoon and evening,” the Environment Canada website said.

The advisory said that the snow and squalls would taper off as the wind diminished later in the evening.

Strong winds could also lift fresh snow, which could result in blowing snow and poor driving visibility.

Drivers were advised to drive carefully and allow for extra time to reach their destinations.

Last week, the region was hit with over 10 centimetres of snow, resulting in a number of crashes around the region.