KITCHENER -- The rainy weather is sticking around for the rest of week in Southwestern Ontario.

Environment Canada says the total precipitation Friday in Waterloo Region was 17.9 mm, with heavy rain through the overnight.

The agency says those conditions will continue throughout the weekend.

Saturday could see heavy rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon, with approximately 10 to 20 mm of precipitation. While the temperature will remain steady at 22C, the humidex will make it feel closer to 30C.

The thunderstorm risk will continue into Sunday, with fog developing in the early morning hours.

The heat will also continue, with a high of 27C and humidex of 35.

Environment Canada says there’s a 60% chance of showers Monday through Thursday.

Friday could be the best day of the week, with a mix of sun and clouds.

Water warning from the GRCA

The Grand River Conservation Authority says after a dry spell, these rainy conditions have increased flows throughout the watershed.

They don’t expect significant flooding, but say higher than normal rivers and streams will increase the risk in low-lying areas that are already prone to spring flooding.

As these conditions are expected to continue through the week, the GRCA is raising its safety risk around local waterways.

They’re asking everyone to stay away from rivers and creeks, especially children and pets.

The GRCA says tubing at the Elora Gorge remains open, but could close without notice due to high river flows or thunderstorms.