WATERLOO -- There will be even more activities available in Kitchener come Monday, but with new COVID-19 restrictions.

The Kitchener Public Library announced they will be reopening their doors on Aug. 10.

Their website lists hold pickup, browsing in person, and photocopying and faxing as services that are still available by drop-in.

Computer access, study seats, research, as well as audio and digital media production, however, are by reservation only.

In-person programs, toys and play areas, extended visits, common seating, newspapers, magazines, musical instruments, and study room rentals will not beavailable.

The library will be conducting standard COVID-19 precautions like increased cleaning and encourages visitors to limit their time there and wear a face covering.

Forest Heights and Lyle Hallman pools will also be opening their doors once again on Monday.

Reservations for the pools are required and can be made up to 24 hours in advance on ActiveNet.

All children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult. Pool toys, seating in viewing galleries, slides, and diving boards will not be available.

Visitors are encouraged to show up ready to swim, as change room access will be limited.