KITCHENER -- After more than two months of lockdown due to COVID-19, the County of Brant is starting to reopen some of its facilities.

It’s a welcome announcement for residents who have been cooped up and waiting patiently for options to get outside and be active.

Starting Wednesday the public can use park amenities, skate parks, sports fields and basketball courts.

“We want to make sure we do this with caution," said Kathy Ballantyne, the Director of Parks and Facilities for the County of Brant in a release.

While facilities are reopening, residents still need to follow recommendations to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

"The health of our residents is our top priority and we want to make sure we reopen in a safe manner. We ask that you practice physical distancing at all times while using our trails, parks and amenities,” said Ballantyne.

While sports fields are now open, organized sports teams are still prohibited from gathering.

People are being asked not share equipment or multi-use courts with individuals who do not live in your household.

“Staying at least two metres from others and not gathering in groups of more than five people can, and will save lives,” said Greg Bergeron, Supervisor of Enforcement and Regulatory Services in the release.

Sports fields are also not being regularly groomed, maintained or inspected, so anyone who uses them does so at their own risk.

All outdoor park amenities, such as tables and benches will not be sanitized and anyone using them is being told to wash their hands before and after use.

The County of Brant is also reopening additional outdoor recreational amenities such as river access points beginning Saturday.

As for outdoor playgrounds, fitness equipment, pools, splash pads, and indoor recreational facilities, they all remain closed.