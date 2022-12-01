More Ontarians driving high on edibles: CAA survey

A recent survey conducted by CAA South Central Ontario found more people are driving while high on edibles since 2019.

According to CAA, there has been a 10 per cent increase in cannabis impaired drivers, from 16 per cent in 2019 to 26 per cent in 2022.

“It affects your reaction time, your decision making ability,” said Michael Stewart, a community relations specialist with CAA. “[It] affects your ability to multitask which are all important factors when behind the wheel. People know not to drink and drive and unfortunately, the conversation about impaired driving by cannabis that hasn’t resonated just yet.”

The survey found that in the past three months about 600,000 Ontarians admitted to driving after consuming cannabis.

Almost half of those, about 282, 000, said it was paired with other substances like alcohol or drugs.

About 336, 000 admitted to driving within three hours of consumption.

The survey also found a third of cannabis impaired drivers “felt high while driving.”

Only 89 per cent said cannabis-impaired driving is a serious risk to road safety but only half are aware of the penalties.

“Because of the novelty of edibles, there seems to be a knowledge gap surrounding the impaired-driving laws related to substances other than alcohol,” said Stewart in a news release.

In Waterloo region, police told CTV News, this year they executed 90 drug recognition tests and 17 of those incidents found the driver to be impaired by cannabis and/or other drugs.

WRPS was not able to provide data for previous years and would not comment if there has been an increase of cannabis use out on local roads.

According to CAA, those who fail a drug recognition expert’s evaluation face an immediate 90-day licence suspension, a seven-day vehicle impoundment and a $550 fine.

If convicted in court, drivers will see their licence suspended for at least a year, along with various other mandatory stipulations including an education or treatment program and the use of an ignition interlock device for at least a year.