KITCHENER -- City staff in Woodstock, Ont., are investigating after tacks, needles and nails were found at a city park on Monday, including some around the play equipment.

It's a troubling case of déjà vu, as this incident is one of about a half-dozen to happen in Woodstock over the summer.

The latest one happened at Southside Park.

City officials say they're working with police to find the culprits.

Back in August, a similar incident happened at the same park. A mother and daughter were playing on the playground when they found something sharp. City staff arrived and ended up collecting hundreds of thumbtacks and sewing needles.

That wasn't the first instance, either.

"This is the second act of vandalism in Southside Park with intent to injure," a Facebook post from the city last month read in part. "Earlier this month, Woodstock Police were also called to investigate the spread of nails throughout the cricket pitch and nearby playing area."

The city closed the parks, and crews arrived with magnets to collect the sharps.

Parks Supervisor Reta Horan told CTV Kitchener at the time that the city would be upping its checks on the park, ensuring that city staff would be checking parks as often as they can.