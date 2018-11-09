

The local lottery fever continues.

Carole Brown and James Cox of Kitchener are the latest big prize winners.

They won their $100,000 prize on the Oct. 27 Lotto 6/49 Super Draw, as well as $7 on ENCORE selections, making their total winnings $100,007.

Their winning ticket came from a Shoppers Drug Mart on Ottawa Street in Kitchener.

In the last month, at least four people in Waterloo Region have been announced as winners of prizes between $100,000 and $1 million.

The spate of winnings comes in the wake of the record-breaking Lotto Max draw on Oct. 19, though it only produced two of the winners.

A Waterloo man and a Cambridge man both won a MaxMillion prize of $1 million.

A Cambridge woman and a Kitchener woman also won big on prizes from lottery games.