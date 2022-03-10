More hybrid GRT buses hit the streets starting Friday

The first of four new hybrid buses is set to hit the streets of Waterloo Region.

Grand River Transit has announced the vehicle would be on the roads Friday.

The new hybrid bus will reportedly not look much different than a regular bus, except for a battery case that will be visible on the roof until a new decal arrives.

The switch from diesel buses to hybrid and electric vehicles is a change GRT says they're making to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions.

In February of 2021, council approved the purchase of the four hybrid buses for $3.6 million.

Grand River Transit says they won't have the charging facilities to make the switch to completely electric buses until their new Northfield terminal is complete.

Construction of the $104 million facility is expected to be done by spring of this year.