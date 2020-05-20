KITCHENER -- Four Grand River Conservation Authority parks are reopening for daytime activities beginning on Saturday.

In a press release, the GRCA says the conservation areas at Belwood Lake in Fergus, Conestogo Lake in Wallenstein, Guelph Lake and Rockwood will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. for activities such as walking and birdwatching.

Visitors should keep in mind that all buildings and facilities on-site will remain closed including washrooms, picnic areas, playgrounds, beaches and docks.

Officials say gatehouses will remain closed so visitors without a membership pass must pay by cash with exact change, in the payment boxes located at the gate.

People are being asked to take any garbage or pet waste with them because there are no garbage services available at this time.

The GRCA says it will also be reopening some natural areas to the public on Saturday that include:

Dumfries Conservation Area in Cambridge

Arkell-Smith, Starkey Hill and Puslinch Tract in Puslinch

Guelph Lake dam to Victoria Road North

Snyder’s Flats in Bloomingdale

The conservation areas at Laurel Creek in Waterloo and Shade’s Mills in Cambridge are also open.

The Cambridge to Paris and Brantford to Hamilton rail trail is open, as well as the Elora Cataract Trailway and the SC Johnson Trail that connects Paris to Brantford.

The GRCA is reminding all visitors to practice physical distancing and stay two metres or six feet apart, and do not gather in large groups. They are also asking people to plan short visits.

Some parts of the areas may not be accessible at the moment, and the public is being asked to obey all signage and keep pets on a leash at all times.

Boating and fishing are not permitted in conservation areas right now, but the GRCA plans to reopen boat launches on Saturday May 30 if it is deemed safe to do so.

Camping season within the GRCA is tentatively set to open on June 15, but the authority needs to meet all government health and sarety requirments before that can happen.