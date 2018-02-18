

CTV Kitchener





The Grand River watershed is now under a flood warning.

The Grand River Conservation Authority issued the first advisory on Friday, covering the Blair and Preston areas of Cambridge, Gilkison Street in Brantford, and Cayuga.

On Saturday the GRCA updated the warning to include the entire watershed.

They say we could see temperatures as high as 13C over the next few days. Melting snow, combined with an expected 40 to 50 millimetres of rain, could trigger “significant” runoff into the river system.

Ice jams in Kitchener, Cambridge, Brantford, Cayuga and Plattsville could make the flooding worse.

The GRCA says the ice could suddenly shift in these areas and extreme caution should be taken around waterways.

The risk remains the highest in low lying areas.

Here’s a breakdown of when flooding could begin or peak:

Monday -- Cambridge (Blair and Preston), Woolwich Township, St. Jacobs

Tuesday – Drayton, Mapleton, Grand Valley, Waldemar

Wednesday -- Brantford, Cayuga, New Hamburg, Ayr

Warnings will be updated on the GRCA’s website over the coming days.