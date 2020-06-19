KITCHENER -- The Guelph Police Services Board have passed 11 motions aimed at eliminating prejudice and racism in the service.

The board unanimously passed all the motions on Thursday tabled by board member Mayor Cam Guthrie.

The measures include asking Guelph police to look for ways to strengthen ties with minority communities.

They have also asked Guelph Police to create a Police Diversity Advisory Committee, and ask for a review on practices when it comes to de-escalation techniques and cultural sensitivity training.

According to Mayor Guthrie, these measures are a major step forward in creating more equal police service.

“I think the community needs to be more involved, so whatever comes out of these motions, I think will be a positive step towards the goal of more engagement, more transparency and more accountability," said Guthrie.

The board also unanimously passed a motion asking Guelph police to aim for zero per cent budget increase in 2021. Guthrie says this is due to the financial strains brought on by COVID-19 and not as a punishment to police.

“If we want to look at policies to make things better then sign me up, but I am not here to punish the good men and women on this force who do one heck of a job for our community," said Guthrie.