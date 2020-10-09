KITCHENER -- One of Ontario's top doctors mentioned Waterloo Region on Thursday as an area of concern for rising cases of COVID-19.

Dr. Dirk Huyer included Waterloo Region as an area where COVID-19 cases are beyond where the province would like to see them. Ontario's top doctor, Dr. David Williams, hinted that new restrictions could be coming.

"If we don't get a handle on this we're going to have to deal with more stringent measures," he said on Thursday during the province's COVID-19 update.

"We don't want to face a lockdown."

That possibility to deal with those cases is causing some anxiety as businesses have been fighting to stay afloat.

Kamal Hira is the owner of one of those businesses.

"You know, we'd be full on a night like tonight, and right now we have no tables," he told CTV Kitchener on Thursday.

Hira has been in the restaurant industry for 14 years. He said he had never seen a decline in profit like this.

"It's been a tough time, the last few months," he said.

Waterloo Region residents had mixed opinions about the possibility of new restrictions in the region, with some for a lockdown if necessary and others who thought the current measures in place were sufficient.

Waterloo Region eclipsed 1,800 cases of COVID-19 earlier this week, a number that has risen by more than 25 per cent since the start of September.

On Thursday, Dr. Williams told people to "stay tuned" for an announcement as the province set a new single-day record for COVID-19 cases.

He made the comment after being asked if stricter measures will be implemented to slow the spread of the disease.