Over 800 COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region

There are now 801 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region, 345 resolved cases, 81 deaths, and 13 active outbreaks at long term care and retirement homes as of Sunday.

Forest Heights continues to be the hardest hit home in the area. They are reporting 156 cases in residents, 55 in staff, and 39 people who have passed away.

On Friday, the Region of Waterloo reported their first municipal breakdown of cases. Officials say that numbers may be skewed on testing guidance and prioritization and stress that residents should still assumed they can get COVID-19 anywhere in Waterloo Region.

By the numbers (as of May 2):

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph: 304 confirmed, 24 deaths, 114 recovered

Brant County: 99 confirmed, 3 deaths, 71 recovered

Huron Perth: 49 confirmed, 5 deaths, 34 recovered

Haldimand Norfolk: 196 confirmed, 30 deaths, 50 recovered

$50M class action lawsuit filed against Ont. long-term care provider over handling of COVID-19

A $50-million class action lawsuit has been filed against long-term care provider Revera, alleging the company did not have proper sanitation protocols or testing for people living in its facilities.

The lawsuit, filed by Diamond and Diamond Lawyers LLP on behalf of plaintiffs Peter Masucci and Tonino Ricci, claims that "measures to keep residents safe were not properly disseminated to residents and their families."

Both men had mothers who died from COVID-19 while living in a Revera-owned facility, a news release says.

"There are more victims out there," Masucci is quoted in the release. "They simply didn't do enough for their staff, or in testing rollout or isolation of infected individuals."

'Super cool': Biebers buy lunch for Stratford hospital staff

One of Stratford’s best-known sons is earning praise for giving back to healthcare workers, and his hometown, during the pandemic. Two hundred sandwiches were donated to staff at Stratford General Hospital by Justin and Hailey Bieber on Thursday.

Huge shoutout to @justinbieber , @haileybieber and @Sirkelfoods for providing our lunch today in the payroll and finance departments of the Stratford General Hospital. Thank you so much! This was a wonderful surprise �� pic.twitter.com/8npR6pl2Aw — mrsdehaankey (@mrsdehaankey) April 30, 2020

Cambridge woman accused of defrauding business out of $460,000 over four months

A Cambridge woman is facing fraud and theft charges after she allegedly defrauded a company out of about $460,000.

In a news release, police say the woman, who was employed by the business, allegedly carried out the fraud between October of 2019 and January of 2020. She's accused of using company credit cards to make personal purchases.

$700K-worth of pickup trucks stolen from Fergus dealership

A Ford dealership in Fergus has been the target of a high-end auto theft. Nine trucks, totaling nearly $700,000, were stolen right off the lot near Highway 6.

“This is big,” says public safety analyst Chris Lewis. “It would require a lot of coordination and a lot of bodies to pull that off.”

Investigators suggest the individuals had extensive knowledge of anti-theft devices and how to steal numerous vehicles at one time.