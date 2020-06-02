KITCHENER -- From pop-up weddings to virtual ceremonies, some couples aren't letting COVID-19 restrictions get in the way of their big day.

That includes Karen Drummond and Troy Fraser, who had planned to get married in the Caribbean in March.

Their big day was cancelled and the couple had little hope they would be able to tie the knot anytime soon.

“I was getting discouraged,” says Drummond.

That is, until they came across the concept of a pop-up wedding.

“We can just buy the dress, the tuxedo, the rings, invite the friends and off you go,” says Fraser.

Their new date wedding date has been set for Oct. 3 in Kitchener.

“This pop up wedding has been a life saver for us. It eases our stress,” says Drummond.

Lovely Wedding and Events is a local company that specializes in pop-up weddings.

The events are described as short, elopement-style ceremonies.

“If Instagram and Pinterest took over your wedding, that's what this is,” says Kimberley Evans of Lovely Wedding and Events.

Pop-up weddings are gaining popularity in this time of physical distancing because of the limited guest count.

“I think with being under a lockdown it has given people a lot of time to maybe reprioritize as well and maybe change their plans,” says Evans.

Tapestry Hall in Cambridge is also hosting pop-up weddings.

The space can hold up to 700 people for cocktail hour under normal circumstances, or in this case, just the couple, officiant, photographer and server for a virtual wedding.

The hall can also video conference up to 50 guests to witness the vows live on a 20-foot HD video wall.

“Have a nice meal, have your first dance. We'll get the big sound system going. Then you can go about planning for your celebration at a later date,” says Christina Marshall with Gaslight Events Company.

Getting married during a pandemic means many couples will be forced to postpone the party portion of the event.

“We will take that money you spent on your virtual wedding and apply it to the venue fee so it basically wipes it out,” says

The virtual wedding costs about $2,500, while packages with Lovely Wedding and Events range from $2,000 to $4,000.