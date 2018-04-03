Featured
More charges laid against Huron County shooting suspect
Kevin Carter, a man accused of committing a double homicide on C Line Road near Bluevale, is seen in this photograph from Facebook.
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018 1:29PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, April 3, 2018 5:43PM EDT
The man accused of killing two people inside a home in rural Huron County made his first court appearance Tuesday.
Kevin Carter, 56, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were found March 29 inside a home on C Line Road near the community of Bluevale, east of Wingham.
The causes of the two victims’ deaths have not been made public.
Carter was arrested at the scene. A woman also found inside the home was taken to hospital and later released.
During Tuesday’s court appearance, Carter was further charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault with a weapon.
Carter returns to court on Wednesday.
With files from CTV London