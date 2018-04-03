

CTV Kitchener





The man accused of killing two people inside a home in rural Huron County made his first court appearance Tuesday.

Kevin Carter, 56, has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were found March 29 inside a home on C Line Road near the community of Bluevale, east of Wingham.

The causes of the two victims’ deaths have not been made public.

Carter was arrested at the scene. A woman also found inside the home was taken to hospital and later released.

During Tuesday’s court appearance, Carter was further charged with forcible confinement and sexual assault with a weapon.

Carter returns to court on Wednesday.

With files from CTV London