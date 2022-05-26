More cases of syphilis reported in Brant County

Brant County's health unit is once again warning of an increase in syphilis cases in the community.

Five cases were reported in the county between January and May of this year.

The health unit issued a similar warning in September 2021, after there were 15 positive cases of the sexually transmitted infection (STI). That tally increased to 24 by the end of the year.

In 2020 there were only five cases of syphilis in Brant County.

While the total for 2022 is lower than last year, the health unit said in a media release that "it is important to remain vigilant and protect yourself."

Syphilis is an infectious disease that can be transmitted through sexual contact, as well as from mother to child through pregnancy or birth.

Symptoms can include genital sores, rashes and headaches. In some instances there could be no signs at all or ailments could be confused with other conditions.

Syphilis can be treated with penicillin or other antibiotics. If left untreated it can cause damage to internal organs including the heart, brain and other organs.

The Brant County Health Unit said safer sex practices, like the use of condoms, and regular screening for STIs can help stop the spread of syphilis and other sexually transmitted diseases.