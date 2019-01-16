

CTV Kitchener





A 34-year-old man who was arrested last fall is facing more charges after police say another allegation was made against him.

Three more charges were laid against Dennis Oliver Long on Jan. 11: sexual assault, sexual interference and invitation to sexual touching.

He was charged with sexual assault in November of last year in connection to a separate incident involving a second victim.

Both incidents are alleged to have happened at Tricity Osteopathy in Kitchener, where Long was practicing as an osteopath.

The owners of the clinic declined to provide a comment.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can also submit tips to Crime Stoppers.