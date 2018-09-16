

CTV Kitchener





The Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory tagged its monarchs this weekend before they began their journey south for the winter.

Monarch Tagging Weekend is a joint project with the University of Kansas.

“We have tagged and released monarch butterflies that we raised since they were caterpillars on the property,” said Jennifer Tremeer with the Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory.

Thousands of monarch butterflies will soon be flying south, migrating to Mexico for the winter.

A devoted group of monarch watchers search for tiny stickers fixed to their wings in Cambridge so they can see if they made the journey.