A mobility scooter was stolen from a garage around noon on Wednesday from the Doon area of Kitchener.

Frank Groenestege says his wife first noticed the scooter was gone.

Security camera footage shows a man in a helmet look around the property before returning shortly after and taking the scooter.

Groenestege is in a wheelchair, and uses the scooter for mobility.

He has two others, but the one stolen was recently purchased for trail use in order to enjoy the outdoors.

Police are investigating the incident.