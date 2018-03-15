Featured
Mobility scooter and pickup truck collide in Cambridge
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, March 15, 2018 5:45AM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, March 15, 2018 6:02AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police say a senior has non-life threatening injuries after the mobility scooter they were driving collided with a pickup truck in Cambridge.
Police were called to Franklin Boulveard on Wednesday evening for the collision.
According to police, the scooter was travelling northbound on Franklin when it collided with a pickup truck exiting a private driveway.
The 70-year-old on the scooter was taken to hospital with head injuries.
Police are still investigating.