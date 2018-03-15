

Waterloo Regional Police say a senior has non-life threatening injuries after the mobility scooter they were driving collided with a pickup truck in Cambridge.

Police were called to Franklin Boulveard on Wednesday evening for the collision.

According to police, the scooter was travelling northbound on Franklin when it collided with a pickup truck exiting a private driveway.

The 70-year-old on the scooter was taken to hospital with head injuries.

Police are still investigating.