Mobility scooter and pick-up truck involved in a fatal collision
CTV Kitchener
Published Thursday, September 27, 2018 8:06AM EDT
A mobility scooter and a pick-up truck collided at the intersection of Ingersoll Avenue and Graham Street in Woodstock on Wednesday at 6:25 p.m.
The 82-year-old woman driving the scooter was taken to Woodstock General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.
The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.
The intersection was blocked off until 11:30 p.m. while the Woodstock Police Forensic Identification Unit and Traffic Reconstruction Investigation Unit continued to investigate.