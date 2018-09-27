

CTV Kitchener





A mobility scooter and a pick-up truck collided at the intersection of Ingersoll Avenue and Graham Street in Woodstock on Wednesday at 6:25 p.m.

The 82-year-old woman driving the scooter was taken to Woodstock General Hospital with life-threatening injuries. She was pronounced dead shortly afterwards.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

The intersection was blocked off until 11:30 p.m. while the Woodstock Police Forensic Identification Unit and Traffic Reconstruction Investigation Unit continued to investigate.