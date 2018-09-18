

New research from the University of Waterloo can extend the battery life of Android devices for up to an hour per day.

The development could save people a lot of stress at a time where phones can be used from everything from keys to wallets.

“It’s like an anxiety, no one wants their phone to die, just in case of an emergency or something,” said Troy Chenard, a Kitchener resident.

Kshirasagar Naik is a researcher at the university.

He has been working to develop an application that reduces energy consumption in Android phones without changing their performance.

“Experiments have shown that up to 25 per cent of the battery life can be saved,” he said.

The app works by reducing the brightness of certain windows in the device’s operating system.

Though it is not yet available, a phone repairperson offered some other tips to keep your battery life strong.

“You can drastically save your battery with what apps you have running in the background… Bluetooth, if that’s running or not, WiFi constantly looking for signal,” said Adam Kostas with KW PC & Cell Repair.

Researchers have found that frequent charging reduces the life of the battery, and said it is best to find other measures to keep your phone healthy.