

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Neighbourhood Watch’s faces uncertainty after the space they share with WRPS has been called on to house other services.

Regional police said Friday that they aren’t pulling the plug, but say an increase in mental health-related calls has prompted the need for the WRNH office space to house mental health nurses and staff.

A statement from police reads in part, “As a result, office space was required, which, unfortunately required the relocation of the Neighbourhood Watch administrators office.”

A more modern approach to the current system is also being encouraged.

This could include the use of social media platforms.

On June 24, police and members of the watch held a meeting to discuss options.

According to police, the old auto-dialing system has become archaic.

Marietta Gassewitz, the chair of the Waterloo Neighbourhood Watch, says that around 80 per cent of participants still want the phone calls.

Jennifer Pagett, a resident of a neighbourhood watch community, received a voicemail indicating the program would be no longer.

She said it "causes confusion" among people who participate.

Police have set a six-month deadline for the group to come up with quicker and more efficient ways to disseminate information.