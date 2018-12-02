

CTV Kitchener





The Region of Waterloo has kicked off a seven-destination Mistletoe Trail to encourage festive folks to explore the area.

With a stop in each of the tri-cities and four townships, the trail is a map showing destinations to take festive selfies.

In Waterloo, lights, bows and greenery from local florists decorate the laneway across from Waterloo Public Square.

Of course, mistletoe hangs from above.

“It’s basically helping to put the sparkle back into winter in Uptown Waterloo,” said Tracy van Kalsbeek, executive director of the Uptown BIA.

In Cambridge, the Mistletoe Trail stop is in the centre of the pedestrian bridge in downtown Galt.

Kitchener hosts its location on one of the bridges in Victoria Park.

The townships also have stops. In Woolwich, the north end of the Kissing Bridge in West Montrose is home to a smooching spot.

Baden has Wilmot's place for pecking in the gazebo at Castle Kilbride.

The Very Vintage Christmas display in the village of Wellesley homes another lip-locking location, and the gazebo at Ayr’s Centennial Park marks North Dumfries’ place.

The trail is an initiative by Explore Waterloo Region, which is a nonprofit destination marketing organization for the Region of Waterloo.