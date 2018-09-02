

CTV Kitchener





Wellington County OPP responded to reports of a possible drowning in Puslinch.

It happened on Sept. 1 around 5:00 p.m. at Emerald Lake campground.

A male was allegedly swimming, had gone under the water and didn’t resurface.

Paramedics and fire services also responded.

A 46-year-old Mississauga man was transported to local hospital and pronounced dead.

Alcohol was not believed to be a factor.