Missing woman last seen at Fairview Park Mall found safely
Published Sunday, August 23, 2020 4:00PM EDT Last Updated Sunday, August 23, 2020 6:40PM EDT
(Dan Lauckner / CTV Kitchener)
WATERLOO -- A missing, 43-year-old woman has been found safely, according to Waterloo regional police.
A tweet was sent out Sunday afternoon asking if anyone had information about the woman, who was last seen on Saturday at Farview Park Mall in Kitchener.
Regional police tweeted a few hours later that she had been located safely.
They also thanked the public for their assistance.