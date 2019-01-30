Featured
Missing woman found, police say
Waterloo Regional Police are looking for missing woman, Patricia Andrews (Source:WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 6:58AM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 30, 2019 1:26PM EST
Waterloo Regional Police have found a missing woman.
Police say Patricia Andrews, 33, had last been seen Tuesday Jan. 29.
She was described as five foot three and 118 pounds.
On Jan. 30, police say that Andrews had been found safely.
They did not elaborate on the circumstances of the disappearance.
UPDATE: MISSING: Patricia Andrews, has been located safely. Thank you to the public for your assistance.— Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 30, 2019