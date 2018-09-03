Featured
Missing woman, 35, found safe
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, September 3, 2018 2:52PM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, September 4, 2018 11:32AM EDT
Waterloo Regional Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Katrina Linfield, 35.
She was last seen on Sept. 2 in the area of Wilmot Line and Conservation Drive in the Township of Wilmot.
She is described as a white female, five feet four inches and around 120 pounds.
Linfield has long blonde hair and glasses.
When she was last seen, she was wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and black and white sandals.
Police said that Linfield was found safely as of Tuesday morning.