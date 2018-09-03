

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police Service is requesting the public’s assistance in locating Katrina Linfield, 35.

She was last seen on Sept. 2 in the area of Wilmot Line and Conservation Drive in the Township of Wilmot.

She is described as a white female, five feet four inches and around 120 pounds.

Linfield has long blonde hair and glasses.

When she was last seen, she was wearing a grey shirt, blue jeans and black and white sandals.

Police said that Linfield was found safely as of Tuesday morning.