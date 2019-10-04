Featured
Missing Waterloo teen may be in Mississauga
Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing Waterloo teen.
Nayeon Kim was last seen around 11 a.m. Friday in the area of University Avenue West and Fischer Hallman Road in Kitchener.
The 16-year-old is described as 5’4, with a thin build and black hair.
She was last seen wearing a white golf shirt, black zip-up sweatshirt and light-coloured jogging pants.
Kim may be in the Mississauga area.
Police say there is concern for her well-being.