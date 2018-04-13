Featured
Missing Waterloo man with dementia seen hitchhiking
Victor Clark, 70, was last seen at his home in Waterloo on April 12. (Waterloo Regional Police)
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 1:34PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 13, 2018 2:41PM EDT
A Missing Waterloo man was last seen hitchhiking outside the city, police say.
Waterloo Regional Police say Victor Clark disappeared from his home around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday evening, he was seen hitchhiking near Ebycrest Road and Bridge Street, south of Bloomingdale.
Police say Clark is 70 years old and has dementia. On Thursday, he was wearing a grey and brown windebreaker with writing on the back, jeans, black shoes and a red fedora hat, and carrying a silver cane and a blue roller suitcase.
Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.