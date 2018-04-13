

CTV Kitchener





A Missing Waterloo man was last seen hitchhiking outside the city, police say.

Waterloo Regional Police say Victor Clark disappeared from his home around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Thursday evening, he was seen hitchhiking near Ebycrest Road and Bridge Street, south of Bloomingdale.

Police say Clark is 70 years old and has dementia. On Thursday, he was wearing a grey and brown windebreaker with writing on the back, jeans, black shoes and a red fedora hat, and carrying a silver cane and a blue roller suitcase.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777 ext. 6399 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.