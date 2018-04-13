

CTV Kitchener





A missing Waterloo man last seen hitchhiking outside the city has been found, police say.

The 70-year-old man, who has dementia, disappeared from his home around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Thursday evening, he was seen hitchhiking near Ebycrest Road and Bridge Street, south of Bloomingdale.

Police said Friday evening that he had been found safe.