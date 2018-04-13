Featured
Missing Waterloo man with dementia found
A Waterloo Regional Police vehicle is seen in Waterloo, Ont., on Monday, Feb. 25, 2013. (David Imrie / CTV Kitchener)
CTV Kitchener
Published Friday, April 13, 2018 1:34PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 13, 2018 6:44PM EDT
A missing Waterloo man last seen hitchhiking outside the city has been found, police say.
The 70-year-old man, who has dementia, disappeared from his home around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Thursday evening, he was seen hitchhiking near Ebycrest Road and Bridge Street, south of Bloomingdale.
Police said Friday evening that he had been found safe.