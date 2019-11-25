

Chase Banger, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A missing teen girl from Delhi, Ont. may be in Waterloo Region.

That's according to the Norfolk County OPP, who say that the girl went missing on Nov. 17.

Lily Patricia Graves was reported missing by a concerned parent that day at about 6 p.m.

She had last been seen the day before and police say that she hasn't been seen since.

They believe that she may be in Cambridge, Waterloo, Woodstock or Tillsonburg.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black sweater and black running shoes.

She's described as white, five feet four inches with a heavier build and long dyed red curly hair.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts is asked to contact the OPP.