Missing teen from Kitchener found safely
The Waterloo Regional Police Service has confirmed that the 15-year-old who was reported missing in Kitchener has been found safely.
The police service thanked the pupublic for its assistance.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Celine Dion cancels all concerts scheduled through to spring 2024
Canadian singer Celine Dion has cancelled all of her concerts scheduled through to early spring 2024.
Major fire at heritage building in Montreal sends plumes of smoke into downtown
The fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal is still burning Friday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a special bulletin on poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the smoke.
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
Vancouver mayor 'incredibly disappointed' in port authority's decision to cancel Canada Day fireworks
Prior to the pandemic, tens of thousands would gather for fireworks over the Burrard Inlet on July 1. Now, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says the fireworks will not return anytime soon.
Passenger opens exit door during airplane flight in South Korea; 12 people injured slightly
A passenger opened an emergency exit door during a plane flight in South Korea on Friday, causing air to blast inside the cabin and slightly injure 12 people, officials said. The plane landed safely.
What to know about natural health products as Canada ponders new regulations
Senators in Canada are deliberating new regulations that would mandate closer monitoring of side effects of 'natural health products.' Here's what you need to know about these products, the risks associated, and the proposed regulations.
Three cheetah cubs die in India amid sweltering heat wave
Three cheetah cubs born to a big cat that was brought to India from Africa last year died in central India's Kuno National Park in the past week, forest officials said, as a heat wave in the region sent temperatures soaring.
5 things to know for Friday, May 26, 2023
There's a reason for rise in allergies, AI helps scientists discover an antibiotic, and three provinces are investigating the maker of ChatGPT.
London
-
Approximately 100 firefighters battle blaze at Meaford business
Fire crews from multiple municipalities banded together Thursday evening after a major blaze in the Town of Meaford.
-
NBLC Championship series heads back to London
Lightning and Express head back to Bud Gardens for Game 5.
-
Farhi offers to partner with city as London, Ont. unveils strategy to fight office and storefront vacancies
Shmuel Farhi hasn’t seen the strategy yet, but recent talks with the mayor and a desire to see action to address London’s stubbornly high vacancy rates in its core business districts has the mega-landlord extending an olive branch.
Windsor
-
Cars entered in Wheatley, police looking for suspect
After numerous cars in Wheatley were entered, police are looking to identify a suspect.
-
No word on the cause of two fires in Windsor on Thursday
There's no word on what caused two fires in Windsor on Thursday evening.
-
Hot, dry and sunny in Windsor-Essex
The sunny push continues through Windsor-Essex all the way through the weekend and into next week. Clear skies remain in the overnight periods as well with temperatures staying well into the double digits.
Barrie
-
Approximately 100 firefighters battle blaze at Meaford business
Fire crews from multiple municipalities banded together Thursday evening after a major blaze in the Town of Meaford.
-
Human remains found near Wasaga Beach
Provincial police are investigating the discovery of human remains along Highway 26 near Wasaga Beach.
-
Ont. man faces more than 80 charges after 21 stolen vehicles recovered
An Ontario man faces more than 80 charges after police say officers seized nearly two dozen stolen vehicles at an automotive business in Innisfil.
Northern Ontario
-
Ont. man faces more than 80 charges after 21 stolen vehicles recovered
An Ontario man faces more than 80 charges after police say officers seized nearly two dozen stolen vehicles at an automotive business in Innisfil.
-
Air Canada flight declares mayday over Toronto after electrical issue
An Air Canada flight heading out of Toronto Pearson International Airport last week was forced to turn around due to an onboard emergency.
-
Man declared innocent of attempted murder after 33 years in California prison
A California man who spent 33 years in prison for attempted murder has been declared innocent and freed, the Los Angeles County district attorney announced Thursday.
Ottawa
-
Feds warned about risks of delaying 24 Sussex decision almost a year before it closed
Almost a year before the closure of 24 Sussex Drive due to disrepair and an infestation of rodents, the chairman of the National Capital Commission's board of directors warned that further delaying a cabinet decision on the fate of the residence would put the whole structure at risk.
-
Ottawa eyes new tax to support ByWard Market revival
The city of Ottawa is looking at introducing a special tax to fund future projects in the ByWard Market and redesigning the Rideau-Sussex intersection node, as part of a new plan to revitalize the tourist district.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's happening in Ottawa this weekend: May 26-28
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at things to do in Ottawa, eastern Ontario and western Quebec during the final weekend of May.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Missing child found dead in town east of Toronto
A child was found dead after going missing from an Ontario town on Thursday night.
-
Video captures Winners loss prevention officers struggling with shoplifting suspect
An incident caught on video outside a Winners is raising questions about how much force loss prevention officers should use at retail stores.
-
Air Canada flight declares mayday over Toronto after electrical issue
An Air Canada flight heading out of Toronto Pearson International Airport last week was forced to turn around due to an onboard emergency.
Montreal
-
Major fire at heritage building in Montreal sends plumes of smoke into downtown
The fire at a heritage building in downtown Montreal is still burning Friday morning, with Environment Canada issuing a special bulletin on poor air quality and reduced visibility due to the smoke.
-
Man, 52, shot and injured in the West Island
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a 52-year-old man was shot and injured early Friday morning in Pointe-Claire, in the West Island.
-
Police officer filmed running through stop sign at Montreal intersection where girl was killed
Quebec provincial police are looking into a video posted on social media appearing to show one of their officers running through a stop sign in a marked vehicle at an intersection where a young girl was killed in a hit-and-run.
Atlantic
-
America’s National Hurricane Centre predicts near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season
America’s National Hurricane Centre, as part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Association (NOAA), has released a prediction for a near normal 2023 Atlantic hurricane season.
-
N.S. offers free meningococcal B vaccine to some young people
Nova Scotia is making the meningococcal B vaccine free for people under 25 who are living in a group setting like college or university residences for the first time.
-
Maintenance work closes Halifax's MacKay Bridge this weekend
The MacKay Bridge is scheduled to be closed this weekend while engineers and maintenance crews complete routine work and inspections on the aging bridge.
Winnipeg
-
'Planning to attack me': Woman shares warning with others after attack in south Winnipeg
A woman is sharing a recent experience where she said she was attacked in south Winnipeg, in hopes others will be more vigilant in their daily activities.
-
Group of political activists plan to flood by-election ballot in Winnipeg
A group of political activists is planning to flood the ballot in a federal by-election in Winnipeg with more than 60 independent candidates in protest of Canada's current electoral system.
-
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
Calgary
-
UCP leader warns voters against re-electing Rachel Notley and NDP at Calgary rally
United Conservative Leader Danielle Smith continually linked her NDP opponent with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at an election rally Thursday night.
-
NDP inches ahead in Calgary, but new poll suggests it may not be enough
Just days before Albertans head to the polls, new research suggests Rachel Notley's NDP holds a modest edge in battleground Calgary.
-
More Canadians are experiencing allergies due to climate change, experts say
Allergies in both children and adults have definitely been on the rise over the last several years, much of the rise in allergies and asthma 'can be directly linked to climate change,' experts say.
Edmonton
-
Political divisiveness a threat to Alberta economy, business groups say
As the Alberta election campaign heads into its final days, business groups are warning that increased divisiveness and political extremism poses a threat to the province's economic future.
-
'Such is life': Ukrainian newcomer released from hospital, staying positive after random stabbing
Ukrainian newcomer Ivan Pylypchuck isn't one to hold a grudge - even after literally being stabbed in the back.
-
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney loses attempt to have lawsuit thrown out
Former Alberta premier Jason Kenney has lost his bid to have a court throw out a defamation case five environmental groups brought against him.
Vancouver
-
Non-market housing 'renaissance'? Ownership options growing in B.C.
Home ownership is out of reach for many British Columbians in the face of ever-rising prices, but non-traditional options are becoming an increasingly attractive prospect – despite the caveats.
-
Vancouver mayor 'incredibly disappointed' in port authority's decision to cancel Canada Day fireworks
Prior to the pandemic, tens of thousands would gather for fireworks over the Burrard Inlet on July 1. Now, the Vancouver Fraser Port Authority says the fireworks will not return anytime soon.
-
A dangerous situation: Why truckers are worried about encampments at B.C. rest stops
Truckers say provincial rest stops turned make-shift RV parks and encampments are creating a safety hazard for drivers in B.C.