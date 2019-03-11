

CTV Kitchener





A missing 14-year-old girl has been found safe.

The girl had last been seen on North Park Street in Brantford early on Monday at around 5:20 a.m. Police said at the time that she may have been in another city.

She is described as five feet two inches tall, 108 lbs with a slim build, long blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police believed that she met up with an unknown male who was seen wearing an orange hoodie.

Around 4 p.m., Brantford police announced that she had been found safe. They did not elaborate on the details of her disappearance.

Police were also able to find the male and speak to him. They believe that the two are known to each other.

The investigation is ongoing.