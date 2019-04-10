Featured
Missing teen found in good health, police say
CTV Kitchener
Published Wednesday, April 10, 2019 7:19AM EDT
Last Updated Wednesday, April 10, 2019 10:47AM EDT
Police in Wellington County say a missing teen from Clifford has been found.
According to police, Sabrina Bailey Smallegange, 16 from Clifford, had been missing since Saturday morning, after she did not return home.
Police were concerned for her safety.
On Wednesday morning, police announced that the girl had been found in good health.
The Wellington County OPP thanked the public for its assistance in the matter.