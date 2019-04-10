

CTV Kitchener





Police in Wellington County say a missing teen from Clifford has been found.

According to police, Sabrina Bailey Smallegange, 16 from Clifford, had been missing since Saturday morning, after she did not return home.

Police were concerned for her safety.

On Wednesday morning, police announced that the girl had been found in good health.

The Wellington County OPP thanked the public for its assistance in the matter.