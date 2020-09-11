KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Waterloo man.

Frank Borosch was last seen leaving his home around 11:15 a.m. Friday.

The 78-year-old is believed to be driving a grey four-door 2017 Ford Focus Titanium.

He was reportedly driving to Brantford.

Police say there is concern for his well-being.

Borosch is described as 5’5, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, plaid shirt and dark pants.

Anyone who may have seen Borosch is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.