Missing senior last seen in Waterloo
Published Friday, September 11, 2020 9:50PM EDT
Frank Borosch in an undated photo provided by WRPS.
KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Waterloo man.
Frank Borosch was last seen leaving his home around 11:15 a.m. Friday.
The 78-year-old is believed to be driving a grey four-door 2017 Ford Focus Titanium.
He was reportedly driving to Brantford.
Police say there is concern for his well-being.
Borosch is described as 5’5, and was last seen wearing a black jacket, plaid shirt and dark pants.
Anyone who may have seen Borosch is asked to contact Waterloo Regional Police.