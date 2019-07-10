

A woman who went missing from Laval, Que. who was believed to be in Kitchener, has been found, police say.

Waterloo Regional Police tweeted on Wednsday that the 81-year-old had been located.

The 81-year-old woman from Quebec has been located. Thank you for your assistance. — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) July 11, 2019

Thi Nghiem Nguyen was last seen on June 28 in Laval when she left her daughter's house, where she had been staying for three months prior.

She was supposed to rejoin her husband in Montreal, but never arrived.

Police in Laval said their investigation suggests that she may be in Ontario, near Kitchener.