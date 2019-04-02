

CTV Kitchener





A 14-year-old girl from Delhi, Norfolk County has been found safe.

Lily Graves was reported missing by her parents on March 27.

It was found that she had left school earlier that day and had never come home. Police originally believed that she may have been in the Hamilton area.

After a public tip, the Cambridge and Norfolk County OPP found her at a restaurant in Kitchener late Monday evening.

"The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank all of our media partners and concerned residents and members of the public that assisted in bringing this incident to a successful conclusion," Insp. Joseph Varga said in a statement.

Police say the girl was in the process of being reunited with her family.