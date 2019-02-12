Featured
Missing mom, daughter found, police say
Police say there is concern for the mother and daughter's wellbeing. (Source: WRPS)
CTV Kitchener
Published Tuesday, February 12, 2019 3:24PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, February 12, 2019 3:59PM EST
Regional police have found the missing woman and her daughter.
Police tweeted the update about 40 minutes after a press release was sent out stating that they were missing.
Initially officials said there was concern for their wellbeing.
Regional police thank the public for its assistance.