Guelph Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who may have early onset dementia.

John “Bev” Kerr is described as approximately 5’8, 130 lbs., with a thin build, white hair and glasses with shoe string attached.

He was last seen wearing a blue plaid shirt, a blue baseball cap with the word Fastenal printed on it, blue jeans, a belt with suspenders and a red jacket.

Kerr’s family says he also has a hearing impairment.

He has been spotted at a Tim Horton’s, Walmart and possibly Zehr’s in both the Guelph and Kitchener areas.

Police say he has a 2008 silver Kia with the Ontario license plate BPSK643.

Anyone who may have seen Kerr is asked to Guelph Police.