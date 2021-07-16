Advertisement
Missing man last seen Thursday in Kitchener
Published Friday, July 16, 2021 3:40PM EDT
Calvin Spielmacher in an undated photo provided by Waterloo Regional Police.
KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking for a missing 65-year-old man.
Calvin Spielmacher was last seen around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, in the area of Highland Road and Belmont Avenue in Kitchener.
He’s described as 5’7 and 115 lbs., with a long beard and short grey hair.
Spielmacher could be wearing dark jeans and a black or camo jacket.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777.