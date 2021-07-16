KITCHENER -- The Waterloo Regional Police Service is looking for a missing 65-year-old man.

Calvin Spielmacher was last seen around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, in the area of Highland Road and Belmont Avenue in Kitchener.

He’s described as 5’7 and 115 lbs., with a long beard and short grey hair.

Spielmacher could be wearing dark jeans and a black or camo jacket.

Anyone who has seen him is asked to Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777.