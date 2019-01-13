

CTV Kitchener





Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 25-year-old man.

Sylvester Pladwig was last seen on January 11 in the Rockway area of Kitchener.

A family member says Pladwig left home that day without his wallet, cellphone or glasses.

She also says he hasn’t shown up for work in two days.

Anyone who may have seen Pladwig is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.