Missing man hasn’t been seen in more than a month, say police

Guelph police have released a new photo of a man who went missing more than a month ago.

Mike was last seen Dec. 5 in downtown Guelph.

The 62-year-old is described as thin, with dark hair and a moustache.

Mike also uses a walker.

He was last seen wearing a dark parka and torn snow pants.

Police say there is concern for his well-being.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Constable Jaclyn Ketteringham at 519-824-1212, ext. 7179, or by email at jketteringham@guelphpolice.ca.