    Missing man hasn't been seen in more than a month, say police

    Mike in an undated photo provided by Guelph police. Mike in an undated photo provided by Guelph police.
    Guelph police have released a new photo of a man who went missing more than a month ago.

    Mike was last seen Dec. 5 in downtown Guelph.

    The 62-year-old is described as thin, with dark hair and a moustache.

    Mike also uses a walker.

    He was last seen wearing a dark parka and torn snow pants.

    Police say there is concern for his well-being.

    Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Constable Jaclyn Ketteringham at 519-824-1212, ext. 7179, or by email at jketteringham@guelphpolice.ca.

