Advertisement
Missing man found safe, police say
Published Thursday, November 19, 2020 8:36AM EST Last Updated Thursday, November 19, 2020 4:49PM EST
A Waterloo Regional Police car is shown in this file photo.
KITCHENER -- Police say a man last seen in Kitchener has been found safe.
Police said the man was last seen around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night and say he was last seen in the area of Courtland Avenue East and Block Line Road in Kitchener.
He was found safe on Thursday afternoon, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 519-570-9777.